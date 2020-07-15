Telangana increases diet expenses for Covid-19 patients

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to spend more on the diet prescribed for Covid-19 patients under treatment in government hospitals. The diet expenses will be enhanced for doctors and staff who are rendering services to Covid-19 patients as well.

An order to this effect has been issued, according to a press note from the Health and Family Welfare Department. The move is aimed at providing nutritional food to the patients to enable them recover speedily.

At present, patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals are getting breakfast in the morning and snacks at 11 am, and lunch in the afternoon. Dry fruits are provided to patients at 4 pm before providing them dinner. In addition to food, four litres of water is also supplied to the patients. To bear these expenses, the government has decided to spend Rs.275 per person every day under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) while the amount will be Rs.200 in the rest of the State.

Towards food expenses of doctors and other staff working in government hospitals where Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment, the government has decided to spend Rs.300 a day in the GHMC limits and Rs.250 a day in other parts of the State.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said the State government was leaving no stone unturned in providing proper treatment to Covid-19 patients and added that necessary precautionary measures were being taken to protect their lives. Stating that all possible measures to tackle the pandemic were being taken as per instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the minister said the problems being faced by doctors and other staff were also resolved.

