Telangana: Indur Youvatha reaches out to homeless

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Nizamabad: Indur Youvatha voluntary organisation on Saturday reached out to the destitutes and homeless, bathed them and provided them new clothes and food. Volunteers of the NGO lead by Maddukuri Saibabu on Saturday identified three lunatic persons wandering near the NTR Circle, Chandrashekhar Colony and other areas in Nizamabad city.

When Induru Yuvatha volunteers tried to provide help to them, they resisted and charged at the volunteers who remained un-agitated. They consoled the persons and provided food and medicine at the centre for helpless run by MEPMA and provided shelter to them at the centre.

MEPMA PD Ramulu, Nandan Reddy and others were present.