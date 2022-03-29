Telangana: Infant dies in road accident

Yadadri-Bhongir: A two-year-old girl died on the spot in a road accident at Dubbaka of Ramannnapet mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The infant killed in the road accident was Ambati Karteeka, daughter of Bhavana Rishi from Siripuram village in Ramannapet mandal.

Bhavana Rishi, his wife Geetha and elder daughter Amulya were injured in the road accident.

According to the police, the road accident took place when a TATA Indigo car, in which the family members were travelling, turned turtle at Dubbaka. It was suspected that the car lost control due to over speeding and turned turtle. The family members were on their way to attend a function in their relative’s house at Mothkur from their native place.

As Geetha has serious injuries, she has been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally in Nalgonda district. Her condition was said to be serious.