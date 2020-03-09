Telangana: Infant kidnapped in Bhupalpally district

By | Published: 12:08 pm 1:26 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A one-year-old infant was kidnapped allegedly by two persons at Singampally village of Mahamutharam mandal in the district on Sunday evening.

According to the sources, the toddler, who was identified as son of Kaluguri Mallavva-Durgesh, was playing in front of the house. His parents were away from home when the incident happened. The boy is looked after by his grandmother when the parents are away from home.

Two persons posing themselves as the government staff making a census survey came to the house of Durgesh and asked the his mother to show the Aadhar cards of the family members when the old-woman went inside, they fled with the boy who was playing in front of the house. Following a complaint by the police have launched a hunt for the kidnappers.

