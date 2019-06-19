Telangana: Infant killed during scuffle in Warangal

By | Published: 9:48 am 9:49 am

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a nine-month-old baby girl, who was asleep along with her parents, died during a scuffle with an assailant who tried to kidnap her at Tailors’ street in Hanamkonda here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources, the infant was sleeping on the terrace of the house when one Kolepaka Praveen (28) of Madaram village of Parkal mandal, had entered the house and tried to take the baby away.

The parents and other family members woke up and had a scuffle with the assailant. During the scuffle, the girl fell down and suffered injuries. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The relatives of the girl had also thrashed the youth and handed over him to the police. Body of the girl has been shifted to MGM Hospital for autopsy.

