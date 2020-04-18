Telangana: Infant tests positive for coronavirus in Narayanpet

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Narayanpet: In a shocking turn of events which sent shock waves across the district, an infant aged just 45 days has been tested positive to Covid-19 on Friday.

The male baby born to a shepherds’ family, was born at Narayanpet District Hospital in a normal delivery. According to Dr K Mallikarjun, Superintendent of Narayanpet District Hospital, immunization of the baby was done on April 8.

On April 11, the baby suffered from fever and was shown to a private medical practitioner in Kotakonda. The doctor there, had referred the baby to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, from where the baby was finally referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, where the baby was tested positive to Covid-19.

The baby’s family has not had any primary or secondary contacts with any person suspected to have contracted coronavirus and they have been staying at their village.

Presently the baby and his parents are at Niloufer Hospital where the baby is being treated. The baby’s parents have been put in isolation.

It has certainly become a next to impossible situation for medical and health officials to determine how the infant may have contracted the deadly Corona virus. People across the district and the doctors who have delivered the baby and treated the baby are now wondering what else could happen.

