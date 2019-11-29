Telangana: Inter 1st and 2nd year exam schedule released

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the tentative time table of first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), scheduled to be held between March 4 and 23, 2020.

All the examinations will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon and practical examinations are proposed to be held from February 1 to February 20. The Environmental Education Examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on January 30 and Ethics and Human Values Examination will he held on January 28.

First year Inter:

March 4: Second language paper-I

March 6: English paper-I

March 10: Mathematics paper-IA, Botany paper-I, Civics paper-I, Psychology paper-I

March 12: Mathematics paper-IB, Zoology paper-I, History paper-I

March 14: Physics paper-I, Economics paper-I, Classical Language paper-I

March 17: Chemistry paper-I, Commerce paper-I, Sociology paper-I, Finer Arts, Music paper-I

March 19: Geology paper-I, Home Sciences paper-I, Public Administration Paper-I, Logic paper-I, Bridge Course Maths paper-I (for BiPC candidates)

March 21: Modern Language paper-I and Geography Paper-I.

Second year Inter:

March 5: Second language paper-II

March 7: English paper-II

March 11: Mathematics paper-IIA, Botany paper-II, Civics Paper-II, Psychology Paper-II

March 13: Mathematics paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History paper-II

March 16: Physics paper-II, Economics paper-II, Classical language paper-II

March 18: Chemistry paper-II, Commerce paper-II, Sociology paper-II, Fine Arts, Music paper-II

March 20: Geology paper-II, Home Sciences paper-II, Public Administration paper-II, Logic Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths paper-II

March 23: Modern Language paper-II

