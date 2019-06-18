Telangana: Inter-caste love affair kills a young couple

By | Published: 11:38 am 11:41 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: As if even death couldn’t separate them, the bodies of young couple in their twenties lay on the railway tracks in Jogulamba Gadwal district, with the hand of the man placed around the back of his lady love.

In this heart-wrenching incident on Monday night, Lokesh and Kasthuri, both residents of Itikyalapadu village of Vundavelli mandal, committed suicide by going under a train near Peddapothulapadu village in Manopad mandal.

Police suspect that inter-caste love affair could have led the couple to take the extreme step, as Lokesh belinged to Boya community and Kasthuri was a Dalit and probably their parents were against their relationship.

Guruswamy, Manopad SI told Telangana Today that the lovers must have taken the hit head-on, standing on the tracks and facing the train. He believes that had the couple been lying on the tracks side-by-side, their bodies must have been cut.

The mortal remains of the couple who couldn’t be separated even after death, were handed-over to Gadwal Government Railway Police for post-mortem to be conducted and handed-over to their families.

