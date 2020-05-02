Telangana: Inter colleges told not to enroll students

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has warned private and corporate junior colleges not to enroll students in the Intermediate first year for the academic year 2020-21 as Class X exams were yet to be completed besides affiliation was not granted. The college managements were instructed to not insist students to pay fees during the lockdown.

In a press release on Friday, the BIE said: “All the managements of private/corporate junior colleges in the State are informed that the countrywide lockdown is ordered by the Government of India/Telangana in view of the coronavirus threat. Therefore, all colleges are instructed not to insist the students pay the fee and not to enrol students in intermediate first-year for the academic year 2020-21 as the Class X exams have not completed and colleges have not yet been affiliated or permitted.”

Violation of instructions would be viewed seriously, and action, including permanent disaffiliation, would be initiated against the errant colleges, it added.

