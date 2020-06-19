Telangana: Inter girl commits suicide in Mahabubabad district

By | Published: 11:18 am 11:19 am

Mahabubabad: An Intermediate first year student, who failed in the exam, has committed suicide by jumping into an open well at Gudur mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Solam Sarayu (16), daughter of Jampaiah.

It is learnt that she was upset with the results announced on Thursday, and jumped into an agriculture well near their house at the village. The body has been retrieved from the well by the Gudur police.

