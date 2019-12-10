Telangana inter results: BIE goes for new software

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Having faced severe criticism during the release of Intermediate results last year, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has come up with a new software to ensure that no errors recur during this academic year.

The new software designed by Centre for Good Governance (CGG) will deal with the admission process, fee collection and declaration of results. Moreover, the software has undergone test auditing for hassle-free processing of Intermediate exam related works.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said the previous software had errors and also did not go for testing while experts had been working on the new software. “For smooth conduct of the examinations, necessary measures have been taken based on the recommendations of the three-member committee which probed the earlier,” he said.

Omer Jaleel asked students not to be apprehensive for any reason as required steps for conduct of examinations in an effective and transparent manner have been taken. As of now, around 9.62 lakh students have applied for the exams and the number could go up by another 30,000, he said.

Audio visual content

To enhance students’ skills, BIE is coming up with audio visual based content which would be uploaded on its website — www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. In addition, the board was planning to conduct special classes for students in their college to give necessary guidance. “We will soon open online grievance redressal system for the convenience of students. We have also appointed student counsellors for every college in the State who will motivate students and instil confidence in them,” Jaleel added.

Meanwhile, the BIE provided students a chance to edit their details from the website and check subjects, group, date of birth and others, and correct them by December 15. If there are any problems while editing their details, students can bring it to the notice of college management.

Officials said that the Intermediate first year students need to check their detail by entering SSC hall ticket number while the second year students have to do it by entering their first year hall ticket number.

