Telangana: Inter second year online classes from Sept 1

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Online classes for students of second-year Intermediate, and for existing students of degree, PG and professional colleges will begin from September 1.

The Higher Education Department on Tuesday permitted commencement of online classes through various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms as part of e-learning and distance education.

As per the order issued, all lecturers should be at their respective colleges from August 27 besides preparing e-content, lesson plans, etc.

With regards to reopening of colleges and commencement of regular classes, the department said it would issue separate instructions as per the Government of India guidelines. Until then, all colleges should remain physically closed for students and classes.

On the conduct of UG/PG exams, the department said exam dates would be decided based on the outcome of the case pending before the Supreme Court. The government in principle had decided to conduct all common entrance tests, it said.

While granting permission to commence the DOST admissions to UG programmes, the department asked the Commissioner of Collegiate Education to take necessary action in this regard.

The Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Commissioner of Technical Education, Secretary, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Secretary of State Board of Technical Education and Training, Secretary of Board of Intermediate Education, and Registrars of all universities were asked to issue detailed operational guidelines.

