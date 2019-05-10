Telangana: Intermediate admissions to commence from May 21

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase of intermediate admissions will commence on May 21 and conclude on July 1. According to the admission schedule issued by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) here on Friday, the classwork will begin from June 1. The Board asked all the principals to make provisional admissions on the basis of internet SSC marks memos, confirm the admission after production of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by school authorities.

As the grading system is in place in SSC Public Examinations results, the colleges were instructed to make admissions based on grade point average and subject-wise grade point obtained by the students.

The colleges were directed not to conduct any test for admission and the Board warned of stringent action against junior colleges making admissions on any other basis, a press release said.

It is mandatory for students to submit their Aadhaar number while taking admissions in the intermediate course in private aided, un-aided, social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare, model school/junior colleges and government junior colleges. Parents and students were advised to take admissions in only affiliated colleges and the list is provided on the official websites acad.tsbie.telangana.gov.in and http://bie.telangana.gov.in/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.