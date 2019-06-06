Telangana Intermediate Board goofs up again

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Jagitial: The Board of Intermediate has goofed up again by issuing two hall ticket to a student appearing for second year supplementary exam. Nyavanadi Vinod of Embakurthi village, appeared for intermediate in 2017 but failed to clear Chemistry-II paper. He applied for supplementary exam scheduled on June 12.

However, to his shock, he was issued two hall tickets with different roll numbers and centers. While the hall ticket number 1936316671, allocated Arora Junior College, Metpalli, Jagitial district as one center, in another hall ticket (no 1936316509), his examination center is Government Junior College, Metpalli of Jagitial district.

He urged the authorities to rectify the mistake and save his career.