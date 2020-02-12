Telangana: Intermediate practical exams concludes

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A total of 35,345 students took the practical examinations conducted on Tuesday forenoon by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. In afternoon, 32,231 students attended the examination and 1,607 were absent.

The practical examinations were supervised by DEC Convenor, members, flying squads and high power committee members at district level. Examinations were conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents, according to a press release.

