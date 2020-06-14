Telangana Intermediate results in a day or two

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) would be announcing the results of the intermediate, both first and second-year, either on June 16 or 17. The Board has already concluded evaluation work for all the answer scripts of students who have appeared for the exams. It also completed processing the marks. “Everything with regards to evaluation has been completed. There is only one more process that would be completed on Monday. Tentatively, the results will be announced on June 16 to 17,” authorities said.

