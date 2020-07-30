Telangana: Intermediate second year ‘grace mark’ results on Friday

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: The results of intermediate second-year students who passed after getting grace marks will be announced on Friday. According to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), 1,50,941 candidates will be declared pass under the compartmental category.

In a press release here on Thursday, the BIE said the State government had cancelled the intermediate public advanced supplementary exams due to Covid-19 pandemic. It was decided to pass all second-year intermediate students who have appeared and failed in the IPE March 2020 by granting grace marks.

The results of second-year candidates who passed after giving grace marks will be published on Friday and students can download the revised marks memo from the website http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, it added.

