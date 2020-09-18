Telangana: Intermediate syllabus cut by 30 per cent

Move comes after recommendations by subject experts following the Covid pandemic

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has reduced syllabus by 30 per cent for the intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21. This move comes as several working days were lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TS BIE had constituted expert committees for subjects and based on the suggestions made by the committees, the Board has cut the syllabus. For instance, the syllabus for the science stream has been reduced on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and for other streams, the Board has removed topics and lessons which are not important.

“In the science streams, the syllabus was reduced as per the changes made by the CBSE and for humanities and other courses, the lessons which are unimportant and do not have any impact on the academics, were removed. Overall, 30 per cent syllabus has been reduced in each subject in both first and second-year courses,” a senior official said.

As per the academic calendar issued by the TS BIE for the academic year 2020-21, there are a total of 182 probable number of working days listed for the colleges with last working day on April 16, 2021. In the last academic year, the colleges had a total of 222 working days. As several working days were lost, the move by the Board will certainly cut the burden on the students and teachers.

Presently, the junior colleges are conducting online classes through Doordarshan and T-SAT Network channels. The changes in the syllabus will be circulated to all junior colleges soon.

“The proposed changes in the syllabus have been sent to the government and if the same is approved, the BIE will issue revised syllabus,” official added.

The BIE has scheduled the intermediate public examinations-2021 from March 24 to April 12 and advanced supplementary exams in the last week of May next year.

