Telangana: Intermediate syllabus revised for second language

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has revised the syllabi of second languages including Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi and Arabic by constituting the subject committees with professors, lecturers of degree colleges and junior lecturers. Board revises the syllabi of textbooks of intermediate first and second year for every five years which was previously done in the academic year 2014-15 and the term of five years of the textbooks is now completed.

After developing the content of textbooks, the CDs were handed over to Telugu Academi for publishing the textbooks. The Academi will be publishing the textbooks from this academic year, the press release said. This apart, environmental education textbook, a compulsory qualifying subject for the first year was revised from the previous academic year 2018-19 and it was also translated to Urdu, the release added.