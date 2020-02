By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Four senior IPS officers- VK Singh, M Gopi Krishna, Santosh Mehra and J Purnachandra Rao, were empanelled for promotion as Director-General of Police. The inclusion of Mehra’s name in the panel is subject to outcome of court cases.

