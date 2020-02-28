Telangana: Irrigation Department pumped up

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Mood is upbeat in Irrigation Department which has been waiting for a trial run of filling the Annapurna reservoir with water from Sri Rajarajeshwara reservoir (Mid Manair Dam). The department is keenly watching the developments unfolding with project oustees voluntarily shifting out to facilitate submergence.

“The process of vacation of oustees is going on. We can’t say when but we are hopeful that we will be able to take up the wet run of filling up Annapurna, Ranganayak Sagar and then Kondapochamma reservoirs very soon. En route, we will be able to fill many more water bodies with the water from Annapurna,” a senior Irrigation official told Telangana Today.

The Godavari water will be pumped from Annapurna Pump House to Ranganayak Sagar with the help of four pumps of 105 MW capacity to lift 0.25 TMC per day. With the filling of Annapurna reservoir, an area of 30,000 acres in Illantakunta and Chinnahodur mandals can be provided with assured irrigation. From Mid Manair Dam, the Godavari water will travels 11.5 km (7.5 km of tunnel and 3 km of gravity canal) to reach Annapurna reservoir.

Anantagiri comes under Link 4 of KLIS and is aimed at lifting water from Mid Manair to Kondapochamma under packages 10 to 14. In all, there are three reservoirs , 5 pump houses, 32.42 km of tunnel and 76.26 km length of open canals totalling over 100 km that will carry enough water to irrigate 5.95 lakh acres of land.

