Telangana Irrigation wing ready for rejig

Published: 12:11 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The proposed changes in the Irrigation Department, rechristened as Water Resources Department by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, have cleared the last hurdle with the Irrigation Department giving its nod and waiting for the approval of the Chief Minister. Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to take up the proposals for review within the next few days which will then be placed before the Cabinet for final approval.

“The Irrigation Department which was entrusted by the Chief Minister to have a relook at the draft following the changes that he suggested is now ready for another sitting with him. The Chief Minister may take up the issue for discussion within a couple of days,” a senior Irrigation expert who is part of drafting the proposals told Telangana Today.

Irrigation experts say that the changes suggested by the Chief Minister not only bring in decentralisation in the department but also bring in new talent. The draft suggested entrusting not less than four constituencies to one Chief Engineer. There will be recruitment to fill in the required staff under each of these CEs. Similarly, there will be at least three Engineer-in-Chief-level posts at the headquarters and at least three more at the field-level, the official said.

The Engineer-in-Chief at headquarters will be entrusted with overall administration of the Water Resources Department, Krishna and Godavari river boards and other State-level issues and administration. There is a possibility of amalgamation of certain wings such as designs, hydrology, interstate affairs, quality control, Walamtari (Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute), enquiry and technical into one to be kept under one Engineer-in-Chief.

The Chief Engineers (CEs), on the other hand, will have territorial jurisdiction over different types of water resources such as major, medium and minor level projects. The farmers will have interface with the CEs with regard to issues of water distribution and canal network. The CEs will have to deal with day to day issues arising in their respective command areas irrespective of the source of the water, such as the project from which the canal or water originates. The ayacut under the territorial jurisdiction of the CEs will be his or her responsibility.

The present organisational flow chart of the Irrigation and Command Area Department says that the department is under a principal secretary, under whom there are five Engineers-in-Chief including administration, irrigation, projects Karimnagar, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS), Hyderabad and KLIS Karimnagar. Under these Engineers-in-Chief, there are 17 Chief Engineers and one Director General of Walamtari.

