Telangana is best destination for seed production: Agri Minister Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy invited Dutch investors to establish their industries in the seed and food processing sector of Telangana State. He said Telangana State was one of the fast growing States of the country, giving priority to agro-based industries, seed production and food processing units with a clear industrial policy under TSiPASS which provides a single-window clearance within 15-30 days.

Promoting the State at the Dutch Trade Mission Investors meet at Hague on Tuesday, the Minister said India was a key partner in trade with Europe with the country emerging as the ninth largest partner in European trade with a share of 2.3 per cent. “The newly formed Telangana State is growing very fast with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying special emphasis on development of seed and food processing industry in the State which has several schemes and policies that are beneficial to farmers and investors alike,” he said.

Being one of the largest producers in agriculture sector, Telangana State has a wide range of crops like rice, maize, mango, guava, papaya, pomegranate, tomato, onion, carrot, tamarind, chilli and turmeric among others being produced in huge quantity. “With fertile soils, good irrigation system and weather conditions, Telangana State is suitable for cultivation of diverse crops, agricultural research and seed production,” he added.

On the occasion, several Memoranda of Understanding were signed between Telangana State and Netherlands for cooperation in seed exports. The Dutch Trade Mission representatives assured necessary support to Telangana State in development of seed production and processing industry especially highly productive groundnut crop. About 250 members of Dutch Trade Mission who toured Telangana State during October 14 to 18, have expressed their interest to invest in seed production and processing sector of the State.

Officials of the Netherlands Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of leading Dutch companies, representatives of the Netherlands public sector organisations, members of the Dutch Trade Mission, participated in the meeting. The Telangana delegation led by Niranjan Reddy was invited to promote the State at the meeting organised by the Indian Embassy.

Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony, Professor Wim van den Heuvel of Dutch Research Council, Indian Embassy secretary Mrinalini Kaur Sapra, Telangana Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Telangana State Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteshwara Rao, director Keshavulu and others, attended the meeting.

