Telangana is fourth among States with most Muslim teachers

Hyderabad: Telangana stands second in South India and fourth in the country in terms of the number of Muslim teachers employed in higher educational institutions.

The country’s youngest State beats Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir in this aspect, though these States have almost more than double the population of Muslims compared to Telangana.

According to the recently released All India Education Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2016-17 done by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, Telangana has 6,498 Muslim teachers, while Uttar Pradesh, which has more than five times the Muslim population of Telangana, stands at the top of the list with 8,006 Muslim teachers.

Karnataka is at the second place in the country with 7,087 teachers and Maharashtra is third with 6,982 teachers. In South India, after Karnataka, it was Telangana with more Muslim teachers than Kerala, which has 6,308 Muslim teachers and stood fifth in the country. Non-teaching staff with regard to non-teaching Muslim staff in higher educational institutions, Telangana was sixth on the list with 2,984 members, while Jammu & Kashmir is at the top with 6,884 non-teaching Muslim staff.

In terms of gender distribution at the all-India level, there were 68 female teachers per 100 male teachers. Similarly, in the SC category, there were 53 female teachers for every 100 male teachers. In the case of STs and OBCs, it was 65 and 64 females per 100 males, respectively. For Muslims, the ratio was 53 female teachers per 100 males.

The average number of female non-teaching staff per 100 male non-teaching staff is approximately 44. The highest number of females per 100 male non-teaching staff is 74 from Other Minority Groups. Muslims have the lowest number of females per 100 male non-teaching staff with just 33 females. SC has 49, ST has 48, OBC has 43 and PWD has 40.

The total number of Muslim teachers in the country is 67,215, which accounts for 4.9 per cent of the community, whereas its proportion in India’s population is 14.2 per cent.