Telangana is number one in Corona control, Errabelli to Ratanlal Kataria

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has made Telangana number one State in the country in the fight against Covid 19, Minister for Rural development and Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao told Union Minister of State for Jal Shakthi, Ratanlal Kataria. The Union Minister called Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday and enquired about the status of the pandemic in the State and also about the drinking water facilities created in the State to meet Summer time demand.

Dayakar Rao has told the Union Minister that except Hyderabad , districts and all rural areas in the State have been free from the impact of the virus, and the villages are thriving with bumper crops. “Potable water has been delivered to every door through Mission Bhagiratha, the dream project of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he told the Union Minister.”Mission Bhagiratha is providing drinking water to all the habitations though direct supply to households despite of the ongoing summer season,” he added.

Explaining the steps taken to put a tab on the spread of Covid 19, he said that the Telangana is the first State to impose lockdown and said that the State is strictly maintaining the night curfew while implementing zonal system during the morning times. He informed the Central Minister that the bold initiate of the Chief Minister who has set aside the financial implications has decided to lockdown the state saving hundreds of valuable lives.”There are around 40 active cases getting registered in Hyderabad where there are few red Zones where containment is strictly imposed, while remaining part of the State is under orange and green zones,” he explained.

He also mentioned that the State is distributing 12 kilos of free rice and Rs 1500 as financial assistance to the poor and the migrant labour. He said that supply of all the daily needs including vegetables has been streamlined and there is no shortage of such daily requirements anywhere in the State.

Ratanlal Kataria, responded saying that he has been informed about the steps taken by Telangana in containing Covid 19 and appreciated the State in protecting lives and at the same time caring for the welfare of the people of the state and also migrant workers.

