Telangana is role model in implementing Kalyanaxami, Shadhi Mubharak

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said Telangana has become a role model to the reset of the country in implementation of Kalyanalaxmi and Shadhi Mubharak schemes. The minister distributed Rs 93.38 lakh worth Kalyanalaxmi and Shadhi Mubharak cheques to 96 beneficiaries in a programme held at collectorate auditorium here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said though there were number of states in the country, people’s welfare schemes have been implemented in Telangana. Stating that injustice was done to Telangana people in united Andhra Pradesh, he said agitation for separate state was waged for water and funds. People had faced severe difficulties to get quality and uninterrupted power supply. Earlier, poor parents used to face severe problems to perform the marriages of their daughters. Considering it as a serious issue, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced Kalyanalaxmi and Shadhi Mubhark to put an end to the problems of poor women.

On the other hand, Lower Manair Dam and Mid Manair reservoirs have been appeared like seas with they were filled with Godavari water by completing Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Ch Swaroopa Rani and others participated in cheques distribution programme.

