Telangana is well equipped to tackle Coronavirus: Health Minister

By | Published: 10:54 pm 10:57 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Wednesday said the State government was well equipped and prepared to tackle Coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters at Huzurabad, the Minister said there was no need to worry since no Coronavirus positive cases were reported in the State.

Those who came to Hyderabad from China were tested at airport itself with thermoski machines and suspected persons were shifted to hospital in special vehicles, he said.

Besides appointing a special officer Dr Vijay Kumar, isolation wards have also been arranged in Fever, Gandhi and Chest hospitals to treat Corona cases. Every day, a news bulletin has also been released on the issue.

Except three positive cases in Kerala, no Coronavirus case was reported in the country. 700 persons, who came from China, have been tested in isolation ward in Delhi.

A total of 12 towns have been identified across the country to carry out Coronavirus tests. Gandhi hospital was center for two Telugu speaking States.

Symptoms of virus are similar to those of Swine flu and other flu cases, he said, adding that if anybody was suffering from running nose and sneezing, they should consult a doctor immediately.

