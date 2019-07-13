Telangana issues 1,591 appointment orders for teachers

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: The District Level Committees constituted by the State government to complete the teacher recruitment process has issued 1,591 appointment orders on Saturday.

After conducting counselling, the district level committees headed by the District Collectors issued the orders for appointment to various categories of posts including school assistant (except school assistant Hindi), physical education teachers and language pandits in schools located in different districts. The 1,591 candidates who received orders were asked to report for duty from Monday.

A total of 2,248 posts of school assistants, language pandits and physical education teachers were notified for which 1,917 candidates were provisionally selected by the Telangana State Public Service Commission after conducting the Teacher Recruitment Test. Of the total provisionally selected, 1,591 reported for counselling and they have been issued orders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter