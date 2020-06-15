Telangana issues guidelines for pvt hospitals

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued guidelines to private healthcare establishments on treatment of Covid-19 positive patients. Apart from ceiling the cost of treatment, the government has also made it mandatory for all private hospitals to clearly display the rates at prominent places in their premises.

The price capping will include healthcare services, including monitoring and investigations like CBC, Urine, HIV spot, ant HCV, Hbs Ag, Serum Creatinine, USG, 2D ECHO, X-ray, ECG, drugs, consultations, bed charges, meals, procedures like Rylestube, insertions, urinary tract catherization.

Also read Telangana Govt caps prices for Covid tests and treatment

Exclusions from price capping

The price capping will, however, exclude PPE kits, interventional procedures but not limited to central line insertions, chemo port insertion, Bronchoscopic procedures, biopsies, pleural tapping etc. which may be charged at a rack rate as on December 31, 2019.

Other services that are excluded from price capping include high-end drugs like Immunoglobins, Meropenem, Parental Nutrition, Tocilizunab etc. to be charged at MTP. High end investigations like CT-SCAN, MRI, PET scan or any other lab investigation are not included in the price capping.

No admission of asymptomatic patients

It has come to the notice of the State government that asymptomatic and mild symptom cases have been admitted to private hospitals. “ICMR guidelines clearly state that asymptomatic and mild cases do not need hospitalisation.

All private hospitals are hereby directed to scrupulously follow these guidelines,” Special Chief Secretary, Health, A Santhi Kumari in the order said.

Non-compliance of the government strictures will attract action as per the provision of the law and the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Hyderabad will take action accordingly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .