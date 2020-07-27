Telangana issues orders on disbursement of UGC arrears

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders regarding disbursement of arrears of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016 to teaching staff in universities and colleges in the State.

As per the government order, the arrears for period January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019 will be credited to the Provident Fund (PF) account for those teachers who have it. Eighty percent of the amount credited into the PF account can be withdrawn after the amount is received from the Government of India and balance 20 percent will remain in the PF account.

In the case of the teaching staff of private aided degree colleges not covered by the PF, the college managements were directed to purchase the National Savings Scheme certificates in the name of staff members concerned, only after receipt of amount from the Government of India.

For the staff who were recruited on or after September 1, 2004, and are covered by Contributory Pension Scheme, the arrears would be credited to a compulsory saving scheme under the public account. This staff would be permitted to withdraw 80 percent amount after the same is received from the Government of India.

In respect of teaching staff who are eligible for the UGC Revised Pay Scales, 2016 and retired from the service or died while in service, the arrears will be disbursed in cash. In June last year, the State government implemented the UGC Revised Pay Scales, 2016 to the teaching staff of universities and colleges in the State with effect from January 1, 2016.

