Telangana: It is safe to visit Toopran hospital, says Doctors

By | Published: 1:29 pm

Medak: The doctors and health department officials have informed that the Community Health Centre-Toopran in Medak district will function as usually since the two doctors, who were tested positive for COVID-19, were infected with the virus in Hyderabad from a relative and they never visited the hospital after meeting that particular person on June 6. They have last attended the duties on June 4.

The doctor brothers and their both parents were tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Coordinator of Health Services, Dr P Chandrashekar has said that the two doctors who tested positive were siblings and residing in Hyderabad. One of the relatives of the two Doctors met them on June 6 as the relative was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. The brothers have immediately advised the relative to give his samples in a hospital for testing. As the relative tested positive, the two doctors and their parents have also given their samples. All four have tested positive. Dr Chandrashekar has called upon the citizens to visit Toopran hospital without any hesitation because the infected doctors never visited the hospital after meeting the person, whom they have contracted it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .