Telangana: Jadcharla police respond to unusual 100 emergency call

By | Published: 3:57 pm 4:29 pm

Mahabubnagar: In an incident that reimposes people’s faith and trust on the Police department, a woman called the emergency number ‘100’ on Thursday morning, and ashed the police to reach her house in Jadcharla town of Mahabubnagar immediately.

The police rushed to her residence in no time, hoping that no untoward incident had happened. When they reached the house, the woman who called the cops told them that her son was unwilling to go to the school and therefore she had called them, hoping that they would be of some help.

Though the policemen were slightly irritated initially due to the soft nature of the complaint, they realised that people did trust the department and were approaching them without any fear, which used to be the case before. The policemen of Jadcharla who responded to the call, counselled her child and dropped him at school, and all was well.

Watch:

