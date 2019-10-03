Telangana Jagruthi brought global attention to Bathukamma: KTR

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Extending Bathukamma greetings to women of Telangana State, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Wednesday appreciated the efforts of Telangana Jagruthi for bringing world-wide attention to Telangana’s State festival of Bathukamma. He said the NGO, headed by former MP K Kavitha, played a key role in promoting State’s culture and took the festival of flowers to international level.

In a video message sent to Telangana Jagruthi on Wednesday, Rama Rao recalled that Telangana Jagruthi played a significant role during the separate statehood movement by turning the region’s culture into a formidable weapon emphasising the need to protect it. “When the previous governments imposed a ban on celebrating Bathukamma festival at Tank Bund, it was Telangana Jagruthi which appealed to the High Court and got orders to celebrate Bathukamma,” he said.

The Minister said that after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State government was distributing Bathukamma sarees to all the women in the State notwithstanding their financial and social status. He said the initiative was also aimed at increasing the income of weavers.

