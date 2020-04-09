Telangana Jagruthi comes forward to help poor in Warangal

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Warangal Urban: Moved by the plight of the workers due to lockdown, Telangana Jagruthi leader Madipelli Susheel Goud has collected and distributed 20 quintals of rice and 10 quintals of vegetables to the daily wage earners at Doctors’ colony, KL Mahender Nagar and Gauthami Nagar in 29th division in the city on Thursday.

He collected the essential commodities with the financial assistance of Siri jewellers’ owners Satyam and Chandrashekar.

GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who attended the distribution programme, has appreciated Sushil Goud and the donors for their help to the poor in this hour of crisis.

Nearly 350 families have got the essential commodities through the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Susheel Goud said that he had decided to take up this task as he had seen the difficulties of the poor residing in his colony. Corporator Kavati Kavitha, TRS leader Akarapu Mohan and others attended the programme.

