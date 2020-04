Telangana Jagruthi conducts Blood donation camp in Kalwakurthy

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Nagarkurnool: In view of blood stock levels deceasing across the State due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Telangana Jagruthi’s Nagarkurnool wing conducted a blood donation camp at UTF Bhavan of Vidya Nagar in Kalwakurthy town, supervised by Palamuru Blood Bank on Thursday.

Telangana Jagruthi District Convener Pavani, Women’s Wing District Convener Manjula, TRSV District Convener D Ganesh, TNGO District President Venkatesh, PACS Chairperson Janardhan Reddy, Telangana Jagruthi Kalwakurthy Constituency Convener Vijaya Lakshmi and others participated in the blood donation camp.

