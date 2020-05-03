Telangana Jagruthi extends help to photojournalists

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi extended help to photo journalists by distributing essential commodities kits, containing rice, dal, edible oil and other items on Sunday.

Telangana Jagruthi in coordination with Telangana State Photojournalists Association Greater Hyderabad unit (TSPJAGHU) organised a special programme to distribute the kits. The Hyderabad unit of the association had appealed to the Telangana Jagruthi to extend help to photojournalists during these testing times. Immediately, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha directed the foundation to distribute essential commodities to the photojournalists.

The association members, including Anand Dharmana, V Rajinikanth and others thanked Kavitha for the timely help.

