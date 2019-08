Telangana Jagruthi services to reach more villages

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana Jagruthi services should be expanded to village level, and provide different types of services to the people, said Telangana Jagruthi Nizamabad district president Avanthi Kumar. A meeting of Telangana Jagruthi, Nizamabad, was held on Monday at the office of Nizamabad former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Jagruthi State leader Narala Sudhakar, Lakshmi Narayana Bharadwaj, district members Rahan, Puli Jaipal and other leaders participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, district president Avanthi Kumar urged the members to expand Telangana Jagruthi services to all the villages as desired by Jagruthi president and former MP Kavitha and State general secretary Naveena Chari. The Telangana Jagruthi Nizamabad district president asked the members to form village-level to district- level committees in the next few days and strengthen Telangana Jagruthi so that it could provide additional services.

Jagruthi district committee members Aparna, Rajanna, Tirumala Srinivasa Arya, Kotturu Narasimhulu and Jagruthi activists among others participated in the meeting.

