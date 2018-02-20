Telangana Jagruthi to arrange tickets for Kuwait amnesty seekers

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: With the amnesty period announced by the Kuwait government set to come to an end on February 22, Telangana Jagruthi has come forward to extend a helping hand to illegal immigrants of Telangana State in Kuwait.

Following directions from its founder president and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, the non-government organisation will help illegal immigrants who are unable to afford flight tickets and arrange for their travel to India.

In a release, Telangana Jagruthi general secretary Naveen Achari said the NGO made arrangements for those who approach them with relevant documents including passports.

People can contact Naveen Achari on phone number 80991 66666 or email naveenachari@gmail.com for help in Kuwait.

So far, the organisation had already arranged flight tickets for 15 persons to fly back to India from Kuwait.

“People who want to avail the amnesty but cannot afford to purchase their flight tickets can contact us or approach our Kuwait chapter president Vinay Kumar at the Indian Embassy for help. We are ready to help as many people as possible,” Naveen Achari said.