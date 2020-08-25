Telangana Jagruthi to organise programme in honour of PV

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Celebrating the legacy of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, Telangana Jagruthi will be organising ‘Telangana’s Pride – Our PV’ programme in his honour at Hyatt Grand in Hyderabad at 10 am on Wednesday. The programme is being organised as part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao.

Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP K Kavitha will host the programme, which will be attended by TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Narasimha Rao’s children Vani Dayakar Rao and PV Prabhakar Rao, renowned poet Ampashayya Naveen, writer Kalluri Bhaskaram (translator of The Insider written by PV) and other guests.

