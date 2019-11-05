Telangana Jagruthi’s maiden Mushaira held in Qatar

By | Published: 12:49 am

Jeddah: The Qatar chapter of Telangana Jagruthi held its maiden Mushaira in Doha recently, which was attended by several Urdu lovers from Telangana. Prominent Urdu poet Jaleel Nizami, known as ‘Shair-e-Khaleej’ (Poet of the Gulf), who was a resident of Qatar for long before moving to India, was the chief guest. He enthralled the audience with his couplets.

The event was part of the organisation’s series of programmes to pay tribute to outstanding poets and writers of Telangana at home and abroad, Abbagouni Sridhar of Telangana Jagruthi said. Telangana Jagruthi is affiliated to the Indian Cultural Centre, which works under the auspices of the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The organization, headed by former MP K Kavita, is in the forefront for the revival of Telangana culture at home and overseas.

The Mushaira was attended by Deccani Urdu lovers and poets Mohammed Rafique Shad Aklovi, Yousuf Kamal, Ifteqar Raqib, Muzaffer Nayab, Wazir Ahmed Wazir, Ashfaque Deshmukh and Fayaz Bukhari Kamal, the organisers said.

“The beauty of Telangana’s Ganga Jamuna culture is supported by the intellectuals, writers and poets of the State who mastered the art of poetry in various forms and want to spread the message of brotherhood, love and peace across the country,” Sridhar said.

