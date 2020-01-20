Telangana: Jal Jeevan Mission team lauds Bhagiratha

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Jal Jeevan Mission Task Force from the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation lauded the efforts of the TRS government in providing safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha to fluoride-affected areas of Nalgonda district.

Showering praise on the State government, R K Sama, Project Director, Water and Sanitation Management Organization, (WASMO), Gujarat, said: “Supplying safe drinking water to villages seems simple. But we could not accomplish that task even after 70 years of independence. Now, the Union government is promising potable tapped water to each household by 2024. What is astonishing is that Telangana has already achieved that aim.”

The four-member national-level team has been visiting villages in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts from January 17.

Visits intake wells

The mission members visited water purification systems and intake wells built under Mission Bhagiratha in every village. They also met and elicited information from the villagers. Finally, they all met Engineer In Chief G Krupakar Reddy at Mission Bhagiratha office here on Monday. The team further gathered information on the scope and extent of the project from Mission Bhagiratha project officers.

Sama said the onus of explaining to the people of Telangana about the hard work that went into achieving Mission Bhagiratha goals is on the engineers. He also urged the people not to waste precious water.

Avinash Zutshi of Water Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools (WASH) said that several villagers informed them that they found a lot of difference in their health after drinking tapped water for a fortnight. “They said that they are able to stand and walk on their own now. This is astonishing. I appreciate the efforts of the engineers that are supplying potable water to these villages,” he said.

MB model guide

He said that the financial model of Mission Bhagiratha will work as guideline for other States in the country. “It is really novel to secure loans for a drinking water project. And the quality of material used in laying the pipe network is top quality,” he noted. He also appreciated the quality of the water that he tasted in several villages.

Public Health Chief Engineer (Retd) Mohan said that finally, justice was done to Nalgonda fluoride water victims. He said that the region will not forget the efforts of the engineers of Mission Bhagiratha.

