Telangana: Jan 22 last date for SSC exams

Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of late fee of Rs 1,000 for SSC examinations by candidates is January 22, 2020. The Head Masters of the schools are directed to remit the fee in to the Sub-Treasury SBI by January 23. This is the last chance for payment of fee for candidates willing to appear for SSC examinations to be held in March 2020.

The due dates will not be extended any further, said A Satyanarayana Reddy, Director of Government Examinations in a statement. He further said that candidates who have registered for the examinations in March 2020 will only be eligible to appear for advanced supplementary examinations to be held in May or June 2020.

