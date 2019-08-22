Telangana: JEE Main from Jan 6, NEET on May 3

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the schedule for various entrance examinations which will be conducted this year and in 2020.

According to the schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be conducted twice i.e., from January 6 to 11, 2020 and April 3 to 9, 2020. The registrations for first session exam will be open from September 2 to 30 whereas for second session, which will be held in April, registrations can be done from February 7 to March 7, 2020.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate will be held on May 3, 2020. The online submission of applications can be done from December 2 to 31.

The NTA also announced schedule for UGC-National Eligibility Test. The first session will be held from December 2 to 6 and second session from June 15 to 20, 2020.

