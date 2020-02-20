Telangana: Jogulamba temple to get facelift

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: One among the 18 Shaktipeethams in the country and considered as a gateway to many temples, including Srisailam, Tripuranthakam, Umamaheswaram and Sidhavatam, the Jogulamba temple is all set to undergo major transformation in the coming months, which promises to get the temple its due recognition.

Located at Alampur, Jogulamba temple is one of the most prominent religious centres in Telangana and is considered as Dakshin Kasi. The Jogulamba Gadwal district is situated at the confluence of rivers Krishna and Tungabhadra and the temple is not just popular for pilgrims but also is known for its historic and heritage values.

Despite the place of pride that it occupies, Jogulamba temple and its vicinities have largely remained neglected all these decades by previous governments. “The Navbrahma group of temples (monuments) have rich heritage value and so are the Sangameshwara and Papanasi temples. Yet the Jogulamba temple complex has not been able to garner national attention,” said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

CM proposes temple revival

Now, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put focus on reviving the temple by providing all facilities to the pilgrims including beautification, landscaping, boating, restaurants, accommodation facilities etc.

For this, elaborate plans have been laid for taking up different works for the convenience of pilgrims. “Apart from being a major pilgrim centre, the temple has a lot more to offer from heritage to nature tourism and developmental measures are being taken accordingly,” the Minister said.

To begin with, there are plans to develop car parking facility, multimedia interpretation centres, pilgrim facilitation-cum-cultural centre including resting halls, cultural activities stage, public amenities complex, landscaping, high mast lighting, pathway from pilgrim centre to the Tungabhadra Ghat, new CC road for connecting the bus stand and pilgrim facilitation centre, he explained.

In addition to these, the temple complex will be developed by augmenting the storm water drain network in the premises, repairs and strengthening of the retaining wall, refurbishing and strengthening existing steps and pavilion onto the bund from the temple with concrete structure and stone masonry.

Beautification plans

Under beautification and recreation aspects, introduction of motorable jetties, crafts bazaar, seating benches, landscaping, ornate illumination of ghat area, 25 seater luxury speed boats and 60 seater cruise boats, surveillance command control room are being planned.

Along with Jogulamba temple complex, beautification and development works are also being proposed at Sangameshwara and Papanasi temple complexes. All these works are categorized into regional interventions, approach level interventions, new connectivity node, pilgrim facilitation node, Jogulamba and Navbrahma premises, Tungabhadra ghat and others.

The idea is to provide required facilities, including accommodation, recreation and bring Jogulamba temple back on the national tourism radar, especially for its prominence of being one among the 18 Shaktipeethams, said Srinivas Goud.

In addition to the spiritual and tourism prospects, these exercises will aid in casting an impact on the economy as more revenue will be generated. All measures are being taken to commence the works in a phased manner in a couple of months, he adds.

Religious tourism circuit

