Telangana joins the league of 100 pc FHTC states

All the villages in Telangana were covered with tap water under the State government’s flagship scheme – Mission Bhagiratha

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved another major milestone when the State joined the league of 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) States with the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, the State government’s flagship programme.

Announcing this on Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted: “Now Goa and Telangana have also joined the league of 100% FHTC States. With this, we have inched closer to ensuring India’s rural households getting equipped with tap water connections. Our vision of #HarGharJal will soon be a reality.Congratulations!”

All the 54,06,070 households in Telangana State have been covered under the FHTC, the Ministry said, adding that after Telangana and Goa, Puducherry and Haryana have so far covered 87.32 per cent and 85.11 per cent FHTCs respectively.

Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief G Krupakar Reddy said Siddipet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar and Khammam among other districts were already provided with 100 per cent FHTCs while Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts were covered fully a few months ago.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Shekhawat and said the credit should go to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Dayakar Rao said Mission Bhagiratha scheme is a drinking water scheme conceived and launched by the Chief Minister 25 years ago in Siddipet and now it has become a role model for the entire country. Taking a cue from Mission Bhagiratha, the Central government started the Jal Shakti project, he said.

West Bengal, Maharashtra and other States in the country were implementing schemes similar to Mission Bhagiratha, which has bagged several awards. Dayakar Rao said the State government was supplying safe and chloride-free drinking water to the people under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

The State government was spending Rs.45,000 crore for the scheme and managed to save Rs.8,000 crore, he said.

