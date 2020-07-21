Telangana: Kabbadi player Bikshapathi Goud passes away

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:59 pm 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: B Bikshapathi Goud, former captain of Hyderabad State kabaddi Team and former President Telangana kabaddi Association, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 83. He is survived by his wife and son.

A founder member of the Amateur Kabbaddi Federation of India, Goud played a vital role in development of kabaddi in the State of Telangana.

Kasani Gnaneshwer Mudhiraj, president AKFI and Telangana State Kabaddi Association, and K. Jagadishwer Yadav, General Secretary of Telangana Olympic Association, mourned the death of Goud.

