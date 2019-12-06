Telangana: KCR congratulates Palla on appointment as State Farmers Coordination Committee Chairman

By | Published: 4:33 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on his appointment as Chairman and Director of the State Farmers Coordination Committee here on Friday.

Rajeshwar Reddy called on the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan and thanked him. Chandrashekhar Rao said the Farmers’ Coordination Committee was established to make farmers a united and strong force. He urged the newly appointed Chairman and Director to work towards this goal.

Rajeshwar Reddy, an MLC, was appointed to the post based on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Principal Secretary, Agriculture, C. Parthasaradhi issued orders to this effect.Rajeshwar Reddy will hold the post for three years and will have the status of cabinet rank as per the orders. He will be entitled to monthly salary, allowances and other prerequisites admissible on par with Cabinet Ministers.

Palla’s appointment came following the resignation of Gutha Sukender Reddy from the post on 3 August, 2018, citing personal reasons and his request was accepted.

