Telangana keen to create industrial park for Japanese SMEs

Hyderabad: Telangana which is emerging as a hotbed of innovation has attracted over 30 Japanese companies so far including large companies such as Toshiba and Hitachi that employ thousands of people in the State. While large companies have the ability, technology know-how and financial muscle, small and medium companies in Japan can look at setting up their manufacturing base in Telangana as the State offers suitable environment in every aspect.

Speaking at an India-Japan Business Partnership seminar here, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said, the State is keen to create a dedicated industrial park with plug and play facilities.

Telangana government has made several representations in the last few years to Japan to attract investments into the Sate. Several companies have already indicated their interest in the IT sector. The government wants to work with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and companies for this cluster. The State, which tops in ease of doing business, has a natural advantage to host Japanese companies.

Hyderabad, which is seismically safe and landlocked is free from earthquakes and Tsunamis thus ensuring business continuity. When Chennai was suffering because of Hudhud and Bengaluru had floods, technology support teams in Hyderabad have come to rescue in the past. Keeping in mind this advantage, BSE has set up its disaster recovery centre in the city.

Hyderabad has emerged as the fastest growing city not just in India but globally. Mercer has placed the city on top in India in terms of quality of living, in the last three years. With cost of living lowest among the top metros of the country, the city has attracted technology majors such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Uber, Salesforce to set up their largest R&D centres outside of the US and pharma majors such as Novartis.

Stating that Japan-based Easai Food is meeting the government on February 12-13, KTR told Telangana Today, “The company is keen to invest in the poultry sector. We are in talks with them.”

Hyderabad is becoming a preferred destination for companies that are looking to tap both domestic and overseas markets such as Middle East and Southeast Asia.