Telangana keen to strengthen relations with USA

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: The State government expressed its keenness to strengthen ties with the US in education, health, IT, artificial intelligence and other sectors. Chief Secretary SK Joshi discussed issues of common interest with US Consul General Joel Riefman who called on the former at BRKR Bhavan on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said due to the good ecosystem prevailing in the State, there was immense potential for US companies to establish their industries in the State. He emphasised the need for US-India relations especially US-Telangana friendly relations as well as mutual cooperation for all round growth. He also requested the US Consular General for quick response and extend required help to students from Telangana State pursuing higher studies in the US.

US Consular General Joel Riefman assured Joshi on strengthening the bond between the US and Telangana for mutual growth and development. He also discussed issues pertaining to construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the US Consulate building being constructed.

