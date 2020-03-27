Telangana keeps 1400 ICU beds ready as Coronavirus positive cases spike

By | Published: 5:05 pm 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that the State Government has kept 1400 Intensive Care Unit beds ready to tackle any eventuality in the State, as ten more coronavirus positive cases were reported afresh on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government was fully geared to meet any eventuality arising out of the spread of coronavirus in the State. The State has augmented its capability to handle coronavirus positive cases by increasing the Intensive Care Units and quarantine facilities in Hyderabad.

He said the government has prepared a finalised a pool of 11,000 healthcare professionals including the retired doctors and fresh medical graduates to be pressed into service. The Government has also made arrangements to create facilities at isolation centres and quarantine facilities to handle as many as 11,000 people suspected to have contracted the virus.

People’s cooperation must: KCR

Stating that the government was prepared for any eventuality, even if it was a full blown situation in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said all efforts by the government would be futile if the people do not cooperate. “From the government’s side, we are making all the arrangements, but, you the people should complement the government efforts by ensuring that you stay indoors, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in groups,” he said, adding that any deviation from these norms would only result in diversion of government energy on avoidable exercises.

The Chief Minister, assuring that no section of society in the State would be left to go hungry, said arrangements would be made to ensure supply of essential commodities including milk and vegetables.

He pointed out that there were thousands of migrant labourers from several other States working in various sectors including construction, poultry, irrigation projects and rice mills. “We have to treat them as our own brethren and ensure that they have shelter and food. We have directed the District Collectors to ensure that they have food, shelter and medicines,” he said, adding that the employers should pay them salaries and provide food and shelter.

